Update provided on Danny Cowley’s stance over Huddersfield Town loanee

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley has not ruled out a permanent move for Benfica striker Chris Willock.

After spending time on loan with West Bromwich Albion during the first six months of the Championship season, Willock failed to make an appearance at the Hawthorns, resulting in him being made available for loan once again in the January transfer window.

A move to Huddersfield quickly gained pace and the former Arsenal man made the move to The John Smith’s Stadium, and he has since impressed.

Huddersfield have had an inconsistent season so far, and they continue to sit just above the relegation zone in the league table.

Take part in our latest Huddersfield quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Jamie McCombe has featured for both the Imps and the Terriers True False

Willock who initially arrived as back up for Elias Kachunga, has since displaced him and started Huddersfield’s last three games.

Netting in the 2-1 win over Bristol City last month, Willock scored his first English football league goal, and Cowley is said to be keen on a potential permanent deal.

Touching on a permanent deal for Willock, The Examiner Live claim that the potential of a deal could come fruition in the summer.

The Verdict

After impressing over his small amount of appearances since making the move to the Championship side, it does seem a good decision by the club to look to seal a permanent deal.

Willock does not seem to have a future with Portuguese side Benfica, and he does seem to be prospering in a Huddersfield shirt.

The youngster will be hoping he can keep his form going when football returns after it’s recent postponement.