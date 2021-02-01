Update provided on Cardiff City’s interest in Sheffield Wednesday man

Cardiff City will not be signing Jordan Rhodes from Sheffield Wednesday, even though Mick McCarthy was keen on the player.

It had been reported over the weekend that the new Bluebirds boss wanted to bring in the 30-year-old, as he looks to strengthen his options up top before the deadline.

However, Wales Online have confirmed that whilst there was a genuine interest, a move won’t be happening as the two clubs couldn’t come to an agreement that suited all parties.

Therefore, Rhodes is now expected to stay at Hillsborough until the end of the campaign, although his long-term future is in doubt.

That’s because the striker is out of contract in the summer, and it’s hard to imagine that he will be offered a new contract given how he has struggled.

The former Blackburn man has managed just one goal for the Owls in 16 league appearances this season, but many of those have been on the bench. He will hope to play a part for Wednesday moving forward as they look to stay in the Championship.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Sheffield Wednesday actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1867. True or false? True False

The verdict

This is a shame for Rhodes, as he would’ve wanted to move to try and get regular minutes by putting himself in the shop window before his contract expires.

Similarly, Wednesday would’ve surely welcomed getting some of his wages off their bill, but it hasn’t happened.

So, all the player can do is try to force his way into the Owls first XI, whilst McCarthy probably feels Cardiff are one striker short right now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.