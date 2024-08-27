Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento and Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony are both set to have medicals at Burnley ahead of potential moves to Turf Moor.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sarmiento's medical tests with the Clarets are scheduled for Wednesday, having initially been due to take place on Monday, while The Athletic report that Anthony is also undergoing a medical ahead of his season-long loan move to the club.

Sarmiento spent the first half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion before making the move to Ipswich Town in January, and he scored a number of crucial goals as Tractor Boys won promotion to the Premier League.

Jeremy Sarmiento's stats last season (according to Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists West Bromwich Albion 21 2 0 Ipswich Town 22 4 2

Anthony scored two goals and provided two assists in 38 appearances during his loan spell at Leeds United last season, but he struggled for regular starts at Elland Road, and unlike Sarmiento, he was unable to help his side to promotion.

Burnley closing in on Jeremy Sarmiento and Jaidon Anthony deals

Burnley are said to be keen to sign Sarmiento on loan, but it has been claimed that Brighton are willing to sell the 22-year-old if they receive a bid of £6-7 million.

Sarmiento is expected to arrive in Lancashire for his medical on Wednesday, but a post on his X account on Tuesday morning suggests he could be set to feature for the Seagulls in their EFL Cup game against Crawley Town on Tuesday night.

Anthony is also set to make a move to Turf Moor after undergoing his medical, but it is believed that some of the formalities of the deal still need to be completed.

The winger is known to Clarets head coach Scott Parker from his time in charge of Bournemouth, and he scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 48 games under the 43-year-old's guidance as the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

As well as Sarmiento and Anthony, Burnley are expected to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri in a deal worth £9 million including add-ons, but look likely to miss out on Celtic winger Mikey Johnston after Sheffield United agreed a fee of £2.5 million with the Scottish giants.

The arrivals of Sarmiento, Anthony and Mejbri will provide a much-needed boost to the Clarets squad, which has been significantly depleted by some high-profile departures in recent days, including Wilson Odobert, Scott Twine, Sander Berge, Anass Zaroury, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Dara O'Shea and Ameen Al-Dakhil.

There are likely to be plenty more exits to come before Friday's deadline, with the likes of James Trafford, Josh Brownhill, Han-Noah Massengo, Mike Tresor, Luca Koleosho, Zeki Amdouni and Wout Weghorst all being linked with a move away from the club.

Jeremy Sarmiento and Jaidon Anthony arrivals will ease fears of Burnley supporters

As a mass exodus continues to take place at the club, Burnley supporters will be relieved to see reinforcements on the way in Sarmiento and Anthony.

The Clarets are incredibly light in the wide areas after the departures of Odobert, Zaroury and Gudmundsson, and their options could be depleted further if Tresor and Koleosho move on before the end of the window, so the double deal is a big boost for Parker.

While the imminent arrivals of Sarmiento and Anthony will be reassuring for the Burnley fan base, it seems likely there will be many more exits before Friday's deadline, and owner Alan Pace will need to fund further signings in order to give Parker a squad capable of competing for promotion this season.

It is set to be an incredibly busy few days at Turf Moor, and it remains to be seen what shape the Burnley squad will be in by the time the window closes.