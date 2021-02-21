Update provided on Bournemouth’s Thierry Henry approach following recent club announcement

AFC Bournemouth were not refused permission by Montreal Impact to speak to Thierry Henry about the Cherries’ manager role, according to the Bournemouth Echo.

The French footballing legend was widely tipped to be the next boss of the Championship club, but today they announced that caretaker boss Jonathan Woodgate would remain in charge until the end of the season.

The initial links to Henry were bemusing to some Bournemouth fans considering he’s not got the best managerial record – he was sacked by Monaco after just three months in charge and he’s done nothing special at all with Montreal in the MLS.

He joined fellow Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as a leading candidate for the job, with the likes of John Terry and David Wagner apparently in contention as well.

Some publications such as The Guardian said that Bournemouth failed to get Henry, but it looks like the club decided to pull out of the approach instead.

And Woodgate has landed the role for the rest of the season despite seeing his side on the losing end yesterday against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

The club said following Jason Tindall’s departure that they would be looking for an outside appointment, but either their mind has been changed or that will be delayed until the summer.

The Verdict

Bournemouth were probably right to pull out of an approach for Henry – it’s hard to believe he would be a perfect fit for a team that are gunning for promotion to the Premier League once again.

But that’s not to say that Woodgate is the best fit either. Bournemouth have lost twice already under his temporary management, and it does feel like the cheap option until the season’s end.

Considering Henry has no experience of management in England and Woodgate struggled at Middlesbrough, either of them becoming manager would’ve been odd, and it remains to be seen whether or not the club go back in for Henry in the summer.