Update provided on Bournemouth’s manager search following Jason Tindall departure

AFC Bournemouth have not got a specific name lined-up to replace Jason Tindall – and will take their time in finding his replacement, according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

An assistant to former Cherries boss Eddie Howe for 12 years at both Bournemouth and Burnley, Tindall took up the managerial role at Dean Court in the summer following Howe’s departure following Premier League relegation.

The rookie manager got off to a good start by losing just two of the first 20 league games in charge, but form has dipped since the end of 2020.

A loss away to Brentford on December 30 has culminated in five losses in the last seven games, and the surprise defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last night ended up costing Tindall his job.

That is not good news for both new recruits Ben Pearson and Shane Long, who will now have to wait to see if they figure the a new manager’s plans.

For now, former Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate will take charge on a temporary basis, having only been added to the coaching staff a few days ago.

But it doesn’t look like he will be in consideration for the job on a permanent basis, as McAdam has reported that the club want a ‘fresh voice’ in the dugout, and that it won’t be another internal appointment.

And the Cherries board will take their time on an appointment as well as they search for the man that will hopefully take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Verdict

Considering how inexperienced Tindall was and the down-turn in form, it’s probably a good idea that the club will be taking their time to find his successor.

But there are already some obvious names popping out to fans and punters, including recently sacked Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, whose uncle Harry Redknapp is a legend at Dean Court.

There is also John Terry who is being tipped to potentially take the role, but that is again another inexperienced one – and what’s to stop Eddie Howe from throwing his hat into the ring again?

It’s certainly a decision the club will need to get right if they want to return to the top flight at the earliest opportunity, and one that will require a lot of thinking and interviewing.