Highlights Birmingham City ambitious in £6m Jay Stansfield deal

Stansfield brings talent and pace to final third

Connection with Blues could sway Stansfield's decision

Birmingham City remain in talks with Fulham as they look to sign Jay Stansfield in a £6m deal after his successful loan spell last season.

Despite relegation to League One, Blues have been incredibly ambitious in the transfer market this summer, as the hierarchy look to back new boss Chris Davies.

And, in what would undoubtedly be a statement signing, the Telegraph has revealed that discussions are ongoing as they look to do a deal for Stansfield - which would be a record transfer for a League One club.

Birmingham City seeking £6m Jay Stansfield transfer

The update claims that the two clubs ‘remain in talks’ over a move, and that Stansfield has become the ‘priority’ signing for Birmingham as they look to increase their options in the final third.

Unsurprisingly, they add that there is Championship interest in Stansfield, but Blues are pushing to get the deal done.

It’s unclear which clubs are pursuing the 21-year-old, or whether they would be willing to match the fee that Birmingham seem prepared to pay.

Jay Stansfield would be an incredible coup for Birmingham City

Anyone who saw Stansfield play last season would’ve recognised that he is a real talent, as he scored 12 times for Blues as they were relegated from the Championship.

It wasn’t just the impressive goal return that ensured he stood out, as Stansfield was a constant threat with his pace, and he brought a lot to the team with his work-rate and how he found intelligent spaces in attack.

So, to convince him to drop to League One would be remarkable, and the fact it is even a possibility demonstrates just how big the plans are at St. Andrew’s right now. They have made several eye-catching additions already, but this would certainly top the lot.

Jay Stansfield enjoyed his time at Birmingham City

Another major factor in making this happen would be Stansfield’s relationship with the club during that loan spell.

Even though it ended in relegation, as outlined above, the forward made himself a fans' favourite due to his performances, and he built a close connection with the supporters.

Jay Stansfield's Championship Stats 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 43 Goals 12 Assists 2 xG 9.28 Shots per game 2.3 Big chances created 6 Balls recovered per game 2.7 Yellow cards 11 Red cards -

Those displays saw him named as Player of the Year, and that connection is something the Blues recruitment team will hope is decisive as they try to convince Stansfield his long-term future is in the Midlands.

Jay Stansfield needs to find the right club for his development

It seems highly unlikely that Stansfield is going to be given the opportunities he wants at Fulham, which is understandable given they are a Premier League team.

At this stage in his career, the player will want a permanent move, and he will no doubt feel he is capable of making it back to the top-flight in the future.

He knows what Birmingham are about now, and he may see them as a club that can take him to that level in the next few years. A season in League One wouldn’t be ideal, but it could turn out to be the right move later in his career.

Davies’ side start their season with a home game against Reading on August 10.