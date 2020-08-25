Update provided on Ben Watson’s future at Nottingham Forest

Paul Taylor has moved to provide an update on the future of Ben Watson at Nottingham Forest, with the Reds set to announce the signing of midfielder Fouad Bachirou.

Bachirou is set to arrive at the City Ground to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to Forest, after spending two years in Sweden with Malmo FF.

The 30-year-old will add depth to Forest’s midfield options, with Watson’s future at the City Ground still up in the air with pre-season underway.

Watson made 45 appearances in the Championship last season, and established himself as a key player under Sabri Lamouchi in the Reds’ push for promotion.

But the 35-year-old is out of contract at the City Ground, and is yet to agree fresh terms on a new deal on Trentside amid interest from the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic.

With a potential move back to London on the cards, The Athletic’s Paul Taylor has provided an update on Watson’s situation at the City Ground.

Despite the rest of the playing squad returning to pre-season training, Watson hasn’t returned, as he continues to assess his options.

The Verdict

It seems inevitable that Watson will leave the City Ground this summer.

Jack Colback has already arrived on a free transfer, and with Bachirou now set to join the Reds, his arrival will add even more competition to their midfield.

Watson was superb last season, but at the age of 35, you wouldn’t blame him if he moved back to London to move closer to his family in the latter stages of his playing career.