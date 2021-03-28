Update provided on Barnsley’s hope of landing striker as Premier League clubs circle

Barnsley are ‘unlikely’ to sign Daryl Dike on a permanent basis, as Premier League interest in the striker emerges.

The 20-year-old only joined the Tykes on loan in January, but he has made an instant impression, scoring five goals in 11 games to help the Yorkshire outfit into the play-off places.

As well as his clinical finishing, Dike has shone with his power and ability to lead the line.

Therefore, Barnsley fans are desperate for the club to sign the US international permanently, and it had been reported that a set fee is agreed with Orlando City to make that happen.

However, The Athletic have revealed that it’s reported to be $20m, whilst they state that it’s ‘unlikely it would be triggered at such a high price, perhaps even if Barnsley was to go up to the Premier League’.

In the update CEO Dane Murphy also confirmed that he had been contacted by top-flight clubs about Dike, as clubs consider making a move for the Orlando City man in the summer when the window opens.

The verdict

This is not the news that Barnsley fans would’ve wanted to hear, although most probably knew it was going to be tough to keep a talent like Dike with the interest from elsewhere.

Some would argue splashing out such a big fee could be a good long-term investment, but the only possibility of that happening is if Barnsley go up.

Ultimately, this was still a great signing from the Tykes, and the only focus for all connected to the club is trying to win promotion, which Dike will be key to.

