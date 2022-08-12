Update provided on Arsenal player with Preston North End linked with transfer bid

With Preston North End looking to add another right wing-back to their team this summer window, one name that the club’s fans had mentioned in regards to a transfer bid for is Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

However, whilst the club have asked about the availability of the player this window, LancsLive has revealed the club have not made any transfer bids for the defender.

With former Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe having to sort out the squad to suit the system he wants to play, he has had to be a busy manager in the window so far. He’s already signed two other wing-backs for the left flank in Robbie Brady and Alvaro Fernandez and now the boss wants a player on the right too.

However, whilst the club have also been able to sign a goalkeeper and a striker, they still have no new right wing-back in the first-team. Instead, Brad Potts has been moved from his usual midfield role into the RWB area and whilst he has performed well there, the PNE boss would understandably prefer a player who suits that position better than Potts.

One of the names that had been mentioned as a transfer target for that position was Norton-Cuffy, who currently plays for Arsenal. Whilst the player has yet to feature for the Gunners first-team – he’s had to play just for their reserves instead – he did spent last season on loan with Lincoln in League One.

For the Imps, he managed a haul of 17 league games with two goal contributions but it wasn’t just about goals with the defender. Despite the player’s lack of football experience and age, he was one of their most exciting players and became a regular in the side.

However, if the player is to go out on loan again this window, it won’t be to Preston North End, with no bid yet made for the player by the Championship club.

The Verdict

Preston North End do need a right wing-back as soon as they can sign one, so that Ryan Lowe can get them used to the style of play and the system and ensure that they are well-equipped to go for a promotion in the Championship this season.

Lowe and PNE have always said that they want to be looking for a play-off spot this campaign and that will mean having good talent on the field in every position. They’ve done well with their signings so far and have improved the team but still need some to fill the right wing-back position.

Signing Brooke Norton-Cuffy could have been a solid piece of business, with the player likely available on a short-term transfer deal. Furthermore, the player would probably have wanted to play in the Championship for the first time in his career.

However, a transfer for the player isn’t happening yet and Preston North End are seemingly looking to sign other players for that position during the transfer window.