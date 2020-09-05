Update provided in West Brom’s pursuit of influential Watford man

West Brom have spoken about signing Watford’s Troy Deeney but the striker isn’t a prime target for Slaven Bilic right now.

The 32-year-old has been at Vicarage Road for a decade and he has been crucial to the success the club had in that period, whilst he also managed ten goals in the Premier League last season.

However, with Watford suffering relegation, Deeney’s future at the club was always going to be in doubt and Albion have been monitoring the player, as it has been suggested that a season-long loan could be on the cards.

That may not happen though, with the Athletic giving the latest on the situation last night as they claimed he isn’t a priority for the newly-promoted outfit and that talks have stalled.

“Taking Troy Deeney on loan from Watford following their relegation out of the top flight has been discussed but the 32-year-old is not currently a primary target and negotiations over him have been put on ice.”

It’s no secret that the Baggies are keen on a new number nine though, with Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu the two main options right now.

The verdict

With Watford completing a deal for Glenn Murray last week, it does seem inevitable that Deeney will leave before the deadline.

Even though he has been outstanding for the Hornets over the years, his general play wasn’t great last season so it may be the right time for all parties if a transfer does go through.

But, it seems as though a move from Albion is not imminent and it may be something they revisit later in the window so it may be a while before Deeney does go.

