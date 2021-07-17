Update provided in West Brom’s drawn out pursuit of Chelsea player

West Brom’s chances of signing Trevoh Chalobah are reducing as the midfielder considers all options that are available to him.

It was revealed earlier in the month that the Chelsea man was a target for Valerien Ismael, and it was suggested at one stage that a deal was close.

However, since then it has emerged that there is plenty of interest in the 22-year-old and The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley explained that whilst the possibility of a move to The Hawthorns is ‘not dead’, the chances of the Baggies signing Chalobah are ‘receding’.

With Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke through the door, the update states that any big business that Albion do before the deadline is likely to depend on whether, or when, they shift Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira.

But, with Chalobah thought to be available on a free, that is a transfer that could still happen before any outgoings are confirmed.

There is believed to be interest from French sides Lens and Lorient in the former England youth international, as well as from other clubs.

The verdict

This is a shame for Albion as Chalobah would appeared to have been a smart signing for the team as he would bring a physicality to the midfield, whilst he could be seen as a bargain.

Despite the fact it’s taken a long time to sort, Madeley’s update does show they still have a chance of doing the deal, even if they are no longer favourites.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming days and it will be interesting to see where he does end up. If they miss out on Chalobah, Ismael is sure to have other targets in mind.

