Highlights Sunderland interested in Mendy, but transfer not advanced. Club weighing options cautiously.

Mendy's success in Ligue 2 draws Sunderland's attention as they seek striker upgrade.

Landing Mendy crucial for Sunderland to improve after poor season. Striker priority for success.

Sunderland do have an interest in Caen’s Alexandre Mendy, although a transfer move for the striker is not at an advanced stage just yet.

It’s no secret that the Black Cats are on the lookout for a new number nine this summer, as they look to improve on what was a disappointing campaign last time out, where they ended up finishing 16th in the Championship.

It has been suggested that Mendy is a target, with the 30-year-old on the back of a brilliant season in France, where he scored 22 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances for his side.

Sunderland, Alexandre Mendy transfer latest

Mendy has also been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Riyadh, but reports have claimed that the player has opted to join Sunderland.

However, whilst that may be his preference, journalist Phil Smith explained that the Wearside outfit have not yet decided to go all-out to bring Mendy to the Stadium of Light, even if he is someone they are aware of.

“Club sources say while there's interest in Alexandre Mendy, a deal isn't imminent. Surprised by suggestions it is.

“Obviously significant if he wants the move. Merely making the point that here, as of now, Sunderland haven’t decided whether it’s definitely the striker deal they want to do. Fee might be one obvious factor. See how it plays out."

Alexandre Mendy could improve Sunderland

As mentioned, the lack of a proper striker really hindered Sunderland last season, and it’s not the sort of position where you can throw a kid in and hope for the best.

So, the links to Mendy are encouraging, as he is an experienced professional who, importantly, has the physicality and know-how to cope with the demands of the Championship.

There will be debate over whether he is good enough, and that’s valid, but he is a senior figure who ticks a lot of boxes for what Sunderland should want.

Mendy’s goalscoring form in the past few years has been excellent, and whilst some will say the Championship is a step up from Ligue 2, his record is encouraging. He will also be a player that new boss Regis Le Bris knows, which is another bonus.

Sunderland need to get this transfer right

This really is the most important bit of business that Sunderland will do this summer, so they are right to weigh up their options to make sure they bring in the right one, or two, players to strengthen their options up top.

There was a real reliance on Jack Clarke for goals last season, but they also missed out on a focal point that could lead the line and bring others into play. So, it’s no exaggeration to say that a quality striker could transform this team.

Related Sunderland consider offer to centre-back The Black Cats are continuing their theme of youth-first recruiting.

There are other areas of the squad that could be addressed before the deadline, but it’s pretty clear what the priority has to be for Le Bris, and he will no doubt want the new attackers in as quickly as possible.

Sunderland start their Championship season at Cardiff City on August 10.