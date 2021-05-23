Update provided in Sheffield United managerial pursuit with frontrunner emerging

Sheffield United’s only focus is on Slavisa Jokanovic as they look to name their new boss.

Chris Wilder left the Blades earlier this year after bringing remarkable success to Bramall Lane during his time in charge. However, this season has been tough for the Yorkshire outfit, who are already relegated and bottom of the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom has been in charge on a temporary basis since Wilder departed, with the hierarchy giving themselves time to search for a replacement.

And, whilst no announcement has been made, it appears that Jokanovic is the man the club want.

That’s after Sun reporter Alan Nixon responded to a question about whether Valérien Ismaël could be a target by stating the ‘focus’ is on Jokanovic for now.

Bringing in the Serbian manager would appear to be a smart move by the Blades, as he is someone who has won promotion, twice, from the Championship, and that will be the aim for the team next season.

Sheffield United finish their Premier League campaign with a game against Burnley this afternoon.

The verdict

This is promising news for Sheffield United as Jokanovic appears to be one of the best options out there for the club, so this would be a good appointment.

Of course, there’s still work to do before they can conclude a deal for the ex-Fulham boss, so it’s one to monitor in the coming days and weeks.

With the season about to end, the Blades would benefit from making a swift appointment to ensure the new boss can come in, assess the squad and make the big decisions that are required.

