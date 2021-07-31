Update provided in Nottingham Forest’s bold pursuit of Derby County man

Nottingham Forest’s move for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan has ‘stalled’ for now, with the left-back preparing for the new season with the Rams.

Don’t think Forest any more. So that one has stalled. https://t.co/OEHdFcQzSk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 31, 2021

It was reported last week that the Reds had identified the 20-year-old to fill what is a priority position for Chris Hughton in the window, but their initial offers were rejected by their bitter rivals.

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Forest don’t seem to be willing to make another offer for Buchanan, as he revealed that any potential switch across the East Midlands has ‘stalled’.

It was always going to be very tough for Hughton to bring Buchanan to the City Ground as Derby would always be reluctant to sell to their bitter rivals.

As well as that, Wayne Rooney has made it clear that he doesn’t want to lost any players from his ridiculously small squad ahead of his team’s opener against Huddersfield Town at Pride Park next week.

Buchanan has featured in the Rams pre-season friendlies whilst the transfer speculation has been building, with Celtic also thought to be keen on the youngster.

The verdict

In truth, this is no surprise as it was going to be extremely difficult for Forest to sign Buchanan, even with Derby’s off-field issues that could force them to cash in.

This update indicates that a deal is no longer likely and it would suggest that Forest have moved on to other targets.

That’s not to say Buchan won’t leave Derby in the window, but the support will be glad that he won’t be moving to their rivals.

