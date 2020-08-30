Update provided in Leeds United’s pursuit of Championship man

Leeds United have cooled their interest in Brentford’s Said Benrahma and will instead look to sign Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul.

The Bees attacking midfielder was one of the best players in the Championship last season, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists as Thomas Frank’s reached the play-off final.

However, a failure to join the Whites in the Premier League meant the Londoners knew they would struggle to keep hold of their more talented players.

And, whilst Benrahma is expected to move on, it appears a switch to Elland Road won’t be on the cards. That’s after Mirror reporter David Anderson revealed that Leeds will target the midfielder who plays in Serie A.

“Leeds in talks with Udinese over signing Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul. Marcelo Bielsa wants more goals from midfield and Leeds have turned to Rodrigo after cooling their interest in Said Benrahma.”

There is still plenty of interest in the Algerian international, with Aston Villa heavily linked with Benrahma. If that did happen it would see the player link up with Dean Smith again.

The verdict

It was no surprise to see Leeds linked with Benrahma as he is technically superb and appears to be an ideal fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team.

But, the same can be said for de Paul. He is a fantastic player as well and realistically the Whites are only going to be able to bring one of those players in.

Either way, you can expect Benrahma to secure a move to the Premier League before the window ends as he is ready to make the step up.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.