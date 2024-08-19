Bashir Humphreys is expected to undergo his Burnley medical ahead of his initial loan move from Chelsea to Turf Moor.

Sky Sports have reported on their live transfer blog (19th August, 11:47) that the young defender is edging closer to joining Scott Parker's side, with a medical test soon to come.

It was reported over the weekend by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that the Clarets had beaten the likes of Leeds United to the 21-year-old's signature, and that he would be joining the Lancashire club on loan with an obligation to buy him next summer.

This temporary move will be the third loan spell of Humphreys' career, if all goes well with the medical and the final details are ironed out.

He spent last season on loan with Swansea City, where he predominantly played as a left-sided central defender. He can also play as a left-back.

Bashir Humphreys' 23/24 Championship stats Apps 24 Starts 22 Goals 1 Assists 0 Passing accuracy 87% Clean sheets 4 Tackles and interceptions per game 1.8 Duels won per game 3.2 (55%) Stats taken from Sofascore

The 21-year-old spent time over in Germany as well with Bundesliga 2 side SC Paderborn as a teenager.

Bashir Humphreys' medical scheduled ahead of Burnley move

The 21-year-old is set to undergo his medical with the Clarets in the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports. They have also reported the terms of the deal being a mandatory loan-to-buy, as Chelsea look to offload academy assets for maximum profit.

Burnley have a good recent history with Chelsea loanees. Ian Maatsen played a huge role in getting the club promoted two seasons ago when he joined them from Stamford Bridge.

Romano stated last weekend, before the Clarets had got their new campaign underway, that Chelsea were preferably looking to sell the 21-year-old, with Turf Moor and Elland Road being the two likely destinations, with interest coming from Germany as well.

Burnley now look set to win the race for him, with the defender set for another season in the Championship.

While he may be coming from the Premier League, there may be some Clarets going to the English top flight before the window closes.

Wilson Odobert has already left to join Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth up to £30 million.

There's a chance that two of his ex-teammates could follow in his footsteps. Dara O'Shea has been attracting the attention of Brentford for much of the window. They were reported to be close to agreeing a deal for the Irish international, as per The Telegraph, but Sky Sports later stated that the two parties weren't near an agreement.

Now Ipswich Town are supposedly vying for him, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that they want to sign O'Shea for £10 million.

Sander Berge is another possible candidate for a Premier League return. Football Insider have said that Manchester United have the Norwegian on a three-man midfielder watchlist.

Humphreys deal may not be indicative of O'Shea's departure

Logic would dictate that, for a squad of Burnley's size, it wouldn't make sense to bring in another central defender if you aren't expecting another one to go.

That said, Humphreys doesn't shape up to be a direct replacement for the wanted 25-year-old. O'Shea has played as the right centre-half alongside Maxime Esteve in Burnley's opening two games of the new league campaign. The Chelsea defender is left-footed, and usually plays on that same side.

So, unless Parker is planning on using two left-footers as a central defensive partnership, then it's unlikely the 21-year-old is seen as the succession plan for O'Shea.