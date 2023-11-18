Highlights Wolves had previously shown interest in Che Adams but fear he won't move in January, as he prefers to run down his contract and seek more lucrative options in the summer.

Wolves have held an interest in Southampton’s Che Adams, although they fear the striker will not look to move in the January transfer window.

Wolves interested in Che Adams

It’s no secret that the recruitment team at Molineux are fans of Adams, as they had looked to bring the Scotland international to the club in the summer.

It seemed a deal was close, but Saints pulled the plug at the last minute, which meant Adams remained on the south coast and part of Russell Martin’s squad.

However, with his deal expiring in 2024, there are doubts about the long-term future of the 27-year-old, who could leave on a free at the end of the season.

Unless fresh terms can be agreed, which seems highly unlikely, January will be Southampton’s last chance to get a fee for the striker, but he could still choose to stay.

And, according to journalist Johnny Phillips in the Express & Star, Wolves would revisit a move for Adams in the New Year, but there is a growing sense that he will finish the campaign at St. Mary’s Stadium.

“Che Adams is regarded as a short-term option to come in, but the player is believed to be wanting to run his contract down at Southampton in order to take up more lucrative options in the summer, which makes any deal difficult.”

Che Adams contract situation

We’re at the stage now where Adams holds all the cards when it comes to deciding where he wants to be playing football moving forward.

As mentioned, the opportunity to leave on a free is one that will appeal financially, as clubs are more inclined to pay more if they don’t have to fork out a transfer fee. So, it makes sense that the player is considering going down that route.

Saints have had a contract offer on the table for Adams for a while now, so the fact it remains unsigned suggests he isn’t keen to commit his future to the club at the moment. Whether that changes depending on promotion remains to be seen.

Given his contract status, Southampton are sure to consider offers for Adams in January, as they may prefer to get a few million for him, but they can’t force him to leave.

Should he remain at the club, it’s not a problem either, as Adams can play a part for Martin as his team look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

Of course, if Adams does contribute to promotion, keeping him would seem like a sensible move considering the riches that come with returning to the Premier League.

What next for Southampton?

It seems inevitable that there will be transfer talk concerning Adams in January, but there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then.

Martin’s men have found their form after a mixed start, and they will hope to continue their winning streak as they try to hunt down the top two and leapfrog Leeds United.

They are back in action after the break with a fixture against Huddersfield Town.