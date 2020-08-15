Update provided as West Brom remain in dispute with Barcelona over transfer

West Brom have still not been paid the money they are owed from Barcelona for when the Spanish giants signed Louie Barry.

The talented striker was highly-rated at The Hawthorns having impressed for Albion’s youth sides as well as for the English national team in his age group.

However, that form caught the eye and Barry decided to move to Barcelona in July last year, with the Baggies entitled to just £235,000 in compensation under the current rules because of his age. Yet, despite the riches of the Catalan club, the Express & Star have revealed that they still haven’t paid West Brom despite complaints from Albion.

And, the fact that Barry has since left for Aston Villa in a deal worth around £880,000 has angered those at The Hawthorns.

The newly-promoted side have already contacted FIFA as they chase the funds and the update claims that Albion are not willing to let this lie as they consider the next steps that they can take.

Realistically, if nothing changes, that means West Brom will have to take this to court as the next step.

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This is very poor from Barcelona considering the amount they owe is a fraction of the revenue they bring in each year.

It’s even worse when you see that they have since sold Barry on for a profit but still haven’t paid what they owe.

Even though it’s a pretty small amount for Albion as well, they are right to push this on principle and they will hope a resolution is agreed soon but it’s so poor from Barca that it has reached this stage.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.