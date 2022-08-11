Update provided as Watford linked with transfer swoop for Aston Villa player

Watford remain interested in Kortney Hause as they try to bring the defender in from Aston Villa before the deadline.

The Hornets have enjoyed a positive start to life back in the Championship, picking up four points from their opening two games, which came against fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United and West Brom.

However, the performance at The Hawthorns highlighted the need for reinforcements and bringing in at least one centre-back will be a target for Rob Edwards.

And, according to the Athletic, Hause is someone that Watford are still keen on, with hope that a deal can be struck in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old is suffering with an injury at the moment but with Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Tyrone Mings and Calum Chambers ahead of him in the pecking order at Villa Park, the reality is Hause is going to struggle for game time and could be allowed to move.

Edwards knows all about what the defender can offer, having been a coach at Wolves when Hause was a player at Molineux earlier in his career.

The verdict

This would be a very good bit of business for Watford, whether they can sign Hause permanently or on loan, as he is a player that would improve the XI.

He would bring a physicality and strength to the backline, whilst he is someone that Edwards knows well in terms of his ability and also his character.

So, whilst they may have to be patient to get this over the line, it’s the sort of quality addition that Watford should be trying to make this month.

