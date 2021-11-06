Update provided as Sheffield Wednesday weigh up transfer move for 29-y/o

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that he hasn’t yet made a decision on whether to sign Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, although he did say that the ‘signs are good’.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Middlesbrough in the summer, and it was revealed last week that the wide man was training with the Owls as he looks to earn a contract.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Moore gave an update on the situation, with the boss seemingly impressed with how the former Cardiff man is performing.

“The signs are good with him. It is too early to make a decision on him. I feel with that type of player it would be silly for us to not look at him. He’s a free transfer and we are having a look at him. He asked for the opportunity to come in. If it was right for us, I don’t see any reason why not.

“You can never have enough attacking players. Scoring goals is probably one of the hardest parts of the game.”

Wednesday would be able to complete a deal for Mendez-Laing outside of the transfer window because he is a free agent.

The verdict

The explanation from Moore here makes total sense as it’s simply a case of the club looking at a free agent who has good pedigree, so there’s no real risk attached to it.

Some will rightly say that Wednesday already have plenty of players in Mendez-Laings’ position, but there’s no harm in seeing if he can be an improvement on the group.

So, it’s ultimately going to be down to the player. He needs to show his quality in training, prove his fitness and it appears he is doing that, which means a contract is a possibility.

