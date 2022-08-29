Update provided as Sheffield Wednesday man lined up for potential exit ahead of deadline

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst has reiterated his desire to sign Alex Hunt from Sheffield Wednesday, as he admitted it’s down to the League One side to decide what they want to do with the midfielder.

Owls boss Darren Moore has previously said the player is available for a loan move which brought former loan club Grimsby Town into the frame as a potential destination.

However, last Friday Moore seemed to suggest that no talks had taken place over the player and there was no deal set to be done.

Yet, Hurst has responded with his side of the situation as he admitted to Grimsby Live: “I don’t particularly understand the situation. We’ve been in for Alex for a long time, and now it looks like it’s not happening. Nothing against Darren, but I’m not sure where he was going with his comments.”

“We were still there and interested, so it is basically in Sheffield Wednesday’s hands and not ours as to whether he joins us. I think Darren would allow the player to leave, but there is no interest in a loan from our side.

“At the minute, things seem to be stuck, but it would be nice if we got the call to go through with it for Alex and us because I believe he wants to join us, so we’ll see.

“There is nothing more we can do, so if something happens, great, and if not, this is an issue that has been going on for some time now, so I can’t be on the phone waiting for it to happen.”

Hunt made 18 appearances for The Mariners as they would go on to win promotion from the National League via the play-offs in the 2021/22 season.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Adam Reach? Burnley Middlesbrough Sheffield United West Brom

The Verdict:

If Alex Hunt is to make a move away from Hillsborough this summer, this is a transfer that would make sense given the 22-year-old has already had a spell with Grimsby and will have faith that he will be utilised in the squad.

However, as it stands, it doesn’t look particularly likely to happen from a club standpoint as it seems that both Sheffield Wednesday and Grimsby are on different pages when it comes to this deal.

But, this might be Darren Moore’s time to make a decision on his player’s long term future and consider whether he sees him as part of his plans down the line or whether a permanent exit is the best move now.

Furthermore, it may be worth seeing what Hunt’s priorities are and if he wants to look at regular first team football then the move could be the best option for him.