Update provided as Sheffield Wednesday dealt injury blow

Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees has not broke his ankle, although the full extent of his injury is still not known after he was forced off in the defeat at Middlesbrough yesterday.

The centre-back has been a regular for the Owls in their tough campaign and it didn’t look good for the former Leeds man when he was stretchered off shortly before half-time at the Riverside.

And, speaking to the club’s media, assistant manager Jamie Smith gave an update on Lees.

“Tom went to the hospital straight away and he’s had an X-ray. I don’t think there’s a break or a fracture which is good news. In terms of the extent of the damage, we can’t be too sure at this point, so we’ll wait and see.”

Even though that is relatively positive news, it still seems as though Lees could miss the rest of the season.

Wednesday are back in action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and they know they need to better Derby County’s result in order to avoid relegation.

If they manage that, a potentially huge final day fixture against the Rams.

The verdict

As Smith says, it’s positive that there is no break for Lees, as you feared the worst for the defender given how he looked when he was taken off.

Of course, there could still be a major issue for the player and it seems that a concrete update will be provided early next week which will see how long he is out.

Not having Lees would be a major issue for Wednesday as they prepare for two massive games.

