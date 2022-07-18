Update provided on QPR’s transfer pursuit of Millwall player

Queens Park Rangers are still hoping to sign Millwall’s Danny McNamara in the transfer window.

The R’s have already seen bids rejected for the right-back, who managed to establish himself as a regular at The Den during an impressive individual campaign last season.

And, with McNamara entering the final year of his contract, there are doubts about his future, with Michael Beale identifying the player as someone who will improve his QPR side – as FLW exclusively revealed last month.

Whilst they’ve had initial offers turned down, West London Sport have confirmed that the 23-year-old is still firmly on their radar as they look to get a deal done.

With Millwall looking to tie down the academy graduate to a new deal, it appears the player will have a big decision to make in the coming weeks.

It was previously reported that QPR offered just £300,000 with their latest bid for McNamara, which was turned down by Millwall.

As it stands, the defender is expected to feature for Gary Rowett’s side when they play Stoke in their Championship opener later this month.

The verdict

You can understand why QPR are interested in McNamara as he is a very good player and he impressed last season after finally nailing down a place in Rowett’s best XI.

His contract situation means there will continue to be speculation, although QPR’s offer of £300,000 was never going to be accepted.

Ultimately, McNamara needs to make a decision on his future. If he wants to stay at The Den then he can agree fresh terms, if not, Millwall may be forced to cash in during this transfer window.

