Update provided as Preston, Blackburn and Bristol City plot move for midfielder

Preston have jumped ahead of Bristol City and Blackburn in the race to sign Doncaster midfielder Ben Whiteman.

The 24-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for Rovers over the past few years, and his performances this season have made him one of the standout players in League One.

As a result, there is plenty of interest in the player, with clubs hopeful of securing a January deal with Darren Moore’s side.

And, according to Football Insider, North End have stolen a march on their two fellow second tier sides, as they look to add to their midfield department.

Ben Pearson, Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne are all out of contract at Deepdale this summer, and there is a very real possibility that all three will walks away on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Therefore, Preston will need to make several additions, and it appears as though they are moving to sort Whiteman this month.

The former Sheffield United man almost joined Barnsley in the summer in a deal worth around £1.3m, giving an indication of what Preston may have to pay to do a deal.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Preston North End in 2020?

1 of 20 They had just one manager in charge Yes No

The verdict

This would be an astute bit of business from Preston as Whiteman has been outstanding in League One for a few years, and he is clearly ready to make the step up.

They are going to be really short on midfield options in the next window, so it makes total sense to start planning ahead.

So, all fans will be hoping this deal can go through, and a move to the Championship is what Whiteman deserves.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.