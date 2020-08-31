Update provided as Premier League side consider swoop for Watford man

West Bromwich Albion will come to a decision this week as to whether they will make a move to bring Watford striker Troy Deeney to the Hawthorns on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

Deeney has been one of Watford’s most influential players on and off the field during the past decade, but the 32-year-old suffered an injury hit previous campaign and despite registering ten league goals he was unable to help the Hornets survive.

The forward managed to reach double figures for Premier League goals in three of Watford’s last five seasons, with Deeney also scoring nine times in the 2018/19 campaign – and that means that he is the sort of player who is proven in the top-flight and could add lots of experience to another club.

Quiz: What club did Watford sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Matej Vydra joined on loan from which club? Udinese Parma Lazio Bologna

West Brom are in need of adding to their options up front ahead of their Premier League return, and the Baggies have previously been linked with a potential move for Deeney – and it is now thought they will discuss the prospect of making a move for him this week, as they search for a player capable of scoring the ten to 15 goals that will be needed for them to survive.

The verdict

Losing Deeney would undoubtedly be a real blow for Watford’s chances of bouncing back to the Premier League next season, with the forward having previously played a key role in the club securing promotion to the top-flight back in 2015 – and he is someone who has the potential to be prolific in the second tier.

However, Deeney might well feel that he has a few more seasons left in him at Premier League level and he would certainly add a lot to West Brom’s forward line, and that means they could be tempted to make a move for the 32-year-old on loan.

Watford might not want to stand in the way of Deeney if he wishes to make the move back to the Premier League, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.