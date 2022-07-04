Update provided as Premier League defender set to undergo medical at Millwall ahead of transfer

Championship outfit Millwall are closing in on Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell with the teenager set to officially join on loan in the next 48 hours, according to an update from The Athletic (3/7; 8:55pm).

The 19-year-old recorded just six senior appearances for the Whites last term and with his game time likely to be limited again, a temporary move away from Elland Road is set to be sanctioned.

Gary Rowett’s side weren’t the only team in the race for his signature though, with second-tier side Sunderland previously aiming to deal the Lions a double blow after beating them to the signing of former loanee Daniel Ballard.

And journalist Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that fellow league rival Blackpool, who were also previously thought to have been in the race for Ballard after seeing him impress at Bloomfield Road during the 2020/21 campaign, were interested in luring the Leeds man to Lancashire.

However, officials at Elland Road are reportedly impressed with the terms the Lions offered to take Cresswell off their hands temporarily with the second-tier side’s hierarchy seemingly willing to spend the amount needed to push for promotion next season.

With this, he is now set to arrive in the English capital in the 48 hours with the young defender scheduled to undergo a medical.

The Verdict:

This looks to be an excellent signing for the Lions because although he isn’t the most experienced at a senior level, he has appeared in the top flight before and is clearly highly rated by coaches at Elland Road.

This is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him stand out in the Lions’ defence, even with the likes of Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace all stepping up well to maintain an excellent defensive record in recent years.

The trio already have a decent amount of experience under their belt and this is why they can afford to take a risk and bring in a teenager like Cresswell, with this agreement unlikely to cost too much considering it’s only a loan deal.

Again, the club are addressing a position that needed to be looked at because Ballard’s departure left a considerable hole in their central defence and the departure of Alex Pearce has left them with a lack of depth in this area.

Already improving their attack with George Honeyman and Zian Flemming coming in to fill the void Jed Wallace has left following the latter’s move to West Bromwich Albion, with Benik Afobe also returning, this latest agreement is another big positive for the Lions.