Update provided as Norwich City look to seal deal for 13-goal striker

Norwich City are some way apart with West Ham over the valuation of Jordan Hugill as they look to sign the striker.

The target man spent last season on loan at QPR in the Championship and he impressed, hitting 13 goals for the Londoners and leading the line well for Mark Warburton’s men.

Despite that, he has no future with the Premier League side and the Hammers are keen to move the 28-year-old on in the coming weeks.

And, it seemed like a move to the Canaries could be on the cards after Norwich’s interest in Hugill was reported and a deal was thought to be close.

However, Football Insider have stated that there’s still a lot of work to do on that front, as they claim the Norfolk outfit have only made a £2m offer for the striker, with West Ham seeking closer to £5m.

Further talks are expected between the clubs, although the report does say that there is plenty of other interest from the Championship in Hugill.

The verdict

It’s clear that the Hammers want to move Hugill on, so that’s why Norwich will have gone in with a low offer and it does make sense as a negotiation tactic.

The obvious risk is that someone will come in and could see them miss out but ultimately the Canaries will have a valuation and if no fee can be agreed then they will have to move on.

From Daniel Farke’s perspective, he knows that Hugill can bring a lot to the team so he will be hoping this can be concluded.

