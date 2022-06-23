Update provided as Manchester United plot transfer swoop for Watford player

Manchester United remain in talks with Watford as they look to strike a deal for keeper Daniel Bachmann.

With Dean Henderson expected to join Nottingham Forest on loan ahead of the new season, it could leave the Red Devils short on depth behind number one David De Gea.

Therefore, bringing in a stopper to compete with Tom Heaton for the role as backup to the Spaniard will be a priority and it’s been reported that Bachmann is under consideration.

And, in a fresh update today, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that discussion are ongoing between the club as they look to agree a fee for the 27-year-old.

Bachmann has made 35 league appearances for the Hornets over the past two seasons, including 12 in the Premier League as they were relegated in the previous campaign, where he ultimately lost his place in the XI to Ben Foster.

However, with the experienced former England international having left as well, Bachmann’s departure, should he go, would leave new boss Rob Edwards needing to find a number one ahead of the 22/23 season.

The verdict

The chance to join United is obviously going to appeal to Bachmann, even if he knows he won’t be a regular unless De Gea picks up an injury.

Nevertheless, they are a huge club but it’s ultimately going to be down to the numbers they put up to try and sign him.

Watford probably won’t stand in his way but they are right to demand a decent fee and whilst talks are ongoing, you would expect that they’ve got a replacement lined up as they may need to move quickly with the season just over a month away.

