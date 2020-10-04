Update provided as European coach linked with Nottingham Forest

Ricardo Sa Pinto is not set to take over as Nottingham Forest boss right now despite reports suggesting he will replace Sabri Lamouchi.

The current Reds chief is under huge pressure after an awful start to the season that followed their collapse to miss out on the play-offs in the previous campaign.

A fourth successive defeat to Bristol City yesterday means that Lamouchi’s future is uncertain and it has been suggested that Sa Pinto will take over.

The 47-year-old is out of work, with his last spell in management coming in Portugal with Braga. Incredibly, that was the ninth job that Sa Pinto has had since he started out with Sporting Lisbon in 2012.

However, BBC Radio Nottingham have moved to cool talk that Sa Pinto will be arriving at the City Ground, as they described reports he will take over as ‘absolute nonsense’ from a club source.

A club source at #nffc has told us that reports they’re set to appoint Ricardo Sa Pinto as manager are “absolute nonsense”. — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) October 4, 2020

Of course, that doesn’t mean he won’t be on the shortlist should Lamouchi go but it appears that nothing is imminent on that front, with the Forest hierarchy having almost two weeks until the next game.

The verdict

It’s fair to say that most Forest fans would be pretty underwhelmed if Sa Pinto replaced Lamouchi, so this update will please many.

Clearly, some big decisions will have to be made in the coming days and it would be a surprise if Lamouchi did survive this given Forest have been poor for months now.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether Sa Pinto does come onto Forest’s radar at any point.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.