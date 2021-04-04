Update provided as Derby County takeover saga rumbles on

There is still interest in Derby County from an American company, although any deal is unlikely to be agreed until it’s clear the Rams will remain in the Championship.

Derby. American bidder still keen but wants to be sure Rams stay up. Hard to agree a buy out fee until that is settled. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 4, 2021

A vital win over Luton Town on Good Friday eased the pressure significantly, but Wayne Rooney’s side still have work to do. Whilst they are eight points clear of the bottom three, the situation is complicated by the fact that Rotherham have four games in hand.

Off-field issues have dominated the club this season, with Sheikh Khaled’s proposed deal eventually called off in March after months of speculation.

Despite that frustration that a deal couldn’t get over the line, there is still interest in the club, with Alan Nixon confirming in February that a group had been in talks.

And, he has provided another update today, revealing that dialogue has continued, although a potential relegation would understandably change things.

“Derby. American bidder still keen but wants to be sure Rams stay up. Hard to agree a buy out fee until that is settled.”

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that’s it’s positive that Derby are still attracting interest, as it’s clear that Mel Morris wants to sell the club and further investment will be required to take the club forward.

From the perspective of any new owner, it’s understandable that they will want to wait to see what division the team are in.

So, it could be a busy summer, but the only focus on all connected to Derby is staying in the Championship, and you would back Rooney to do just that.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.