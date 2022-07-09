Update provided as Derby County dealt major transfer setback

Nathan Byrne has informed Derby County he will be leave this summer despite the club triggering an extension in his deal.

The right-back has been a regular for the Rams since joining from Wigan two years ago, so it was no surprise that the East Midlands outfit moved to extend Byrne’s contract when his deal expired.

However, with that happening during the club’s well-documented financial issues, there is a way for the player to leave – as Derby have found out with Lee Buchanan who has since joined Werder Bremen.

And, Derbyshire Live have revealed that the same thing is going to happen with Byrne, with the 30-year-old able to take advantage of a rule that allows players to ‘effectively resign’ due to the change in company following the takeover.

“The club has been moved to a new company following Clowes Developments’ purchase of the Rams, it is governed by legislation known as the Transfer of Undertakings (TUPE).

“While staff are automatically switched to the new company, employees have the right to under TUPE be told about the transfer and can object to the move meaning they effectively resign.”

The verdict

Firstly, it’s a big blow from a football perspective for Liam Rosenior and Derby as he would’ve wanted to have Byrne as part of the squad moving forward.

However, this is obviously something he is allowed to do and you have to respect that it’s his career and he obviously has another offer lined up.

So, it’s a shame for Derby but they need to act in the market now to bring in a replacement ahead of the new season.

