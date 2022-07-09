Update provided as Derby County close in on another transfer move

Haydon Roberts is expected to play for Derby County in their friendly today as he closes in on a move from Brighton.

The centre-back is highly-rated by the Premier League side but he has understandably found game time hard to come by given the options that Graham Potter has at his disposal.

Therefore, the 20-year-old has had to go out on loan to get minutes in the past, previously featuring for Rochdale.

And, another temporary switch is on the cards, with the Rams known to be admirers of the player as they look to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion after their takeover finally went through.

A move for Roberts has been suggested for a few days now, and reporter Andy Naylor confirmed last night it’s simply a case of waiting for an announcement with everything agreed.

“It’s just about the timing of an official announcement re: Roberts. He trained with Derby today (Friday) and is likely to play a part in their friendly at Bradford.”

Liam Rosenior’s side take on the Bantams as they step up preparations ahead of the League One campaign starting at the end of the month.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Derby. With James Chester, Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies agreeing deals with the club they have experience at the back but they could still do with more options.

In Roberts they would get an exciting, young talent and he will relish the chance to learn off experienced professionals like the two mentioned.

It would continue what has been a very productive week for the Rams who have done some excellent business recently.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.