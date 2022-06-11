Update provided as Derby County battle Portsmouth for midfielder

Portsmouth are still hoping to sign Marlon Pack on a free transfer, even though Derby County had offered a better contract to the player.

The 31-year-old’s deal with Cardiff is expiring in the coming weeks and the Welsh side have already confirmed that Pack would be leaving in the summer.

Since that was announced, there has been plenty of speculation about where Pack would be playing next season, with Pompey, Bristol City and Shrewsbury among the clubs credited with an interest.

However, the Portsmouth News have revealed that Derby and the south coast side are now in a ‘two-horse race’ for Pack, and they claimed that the Rams had offered a better ‘financial package’ for the midfielder.

Yet, with Pack having been brought up in the area, the prospect of playing for the club where his career began is though to appeal.

And, Pompey’s chances of winning the race for his signature will have increased as Derby’s off-field issues continued, as American businessman Chris Kirchner failed to complete his takeover of the club.

The verdict

It’s no surprise that there is plenty of interest in Pack because he would be a great signing for any League One side.

Clearly, Derby had lined up a lot of deals had the takeover gone through but the latest delay means they have much bigger things to worry about, which is a positive for Portsmouth in this case.

So, unless Pack is prepared to wait for the Rams’ situation to be resolved, then you would expect him to return to Fratton Park, where it all began for him as a professional.

