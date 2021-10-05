Update provided as Coventry City set for player blow following fallout from emphatic Fulham win

Coventry City striker Matt Godden has been charged by the FA with improper conduct following the penalty he won in the 4-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday.

Mark Robins’ side played some brilliant football to emphatically beat the Cottagers as they continued their fine start to the season.

However, there was a controversial moment, when Godden fell in the box when the score was level. Despite defender Antonee Robinson not appearing to touch the attacker, the official gave the spot-kick, which Godden then scored.

That understandably annoyed the visitors and the FA announced this evening that they had charged the player because of his ‘act of simulation’.

The Sky Blues have until tomorrow to respond to the charge, with Godden set for a ban if he loses the appeal or if they don’t respond.

It’s unclear how long the ban would be, with the FA having the power to sanction up to three games. This has happened before though, with Dwight Gayle, then of West Brom, receiving a two-match suspension for an incident against Nottingham Forest.

The verdict

This has angered Coventry fans and you can understand why to a degree, because they will rightly point out that diving takes place regularly in the game, including to win penalties, and players aren’t always retrospectively punished.

But, that doesn’t take away from the fact that Godden wasn’t touched and Coventry benefited from a wrong decision at a crucial moment in the match.

So, even though the club have said they are disappointed, it’s hard to see how Godden will avoid a ban for this one.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.