Chelsea remain in talks with Norwich City over the signing of Alex Matos, with the Canaries to be due compensation once the move does go through.

It was claimed last week that the Championship side were set to lose one of their star talents, as the midfielder was training with the Londoners, and he even featured in a behind closed doors game for the Blues alongside N’Golo Kante, where he is believed to have impressed.

Therefore, the deal for the 18-year-old is expected to happen, with the Pink’Un revealing that the ‘process to finalise the move is ongoing’.

The report also offers more insight into the financial aspects of the deal, as Norwich will be entitled to payment as per FIFA rules. Yet, the update confirms that discussions are ongoing between the two clubs on exactly how that will be structured, as Norwich can look for further incentives down the line depending on how Matos’ career progresses.

“It's understood Norwich will be entitled to compensation for Matos, but under the current rules they can negotiate a different deal with Chelsea as an alternative should they wish. That could be beneficial if it comes through various clauses that pay over a prolonged period rather than one lump sum.”

Matos, who signed his first professional deal at Carrow Road back in 2021, is the latest in a list of youngsters who have departed Norwich recently. Ruben Shakpole joined Aston Villa in a move that could be worth seven figures, whilst Kristian Hlynsson and Arlo Doherty are others who have joined other clubs as well.

The verdict

This is obviously a blow for Norwich City, as any club wants to be building their future on talents that come through the ranks, and Matos is clearly a player with enormous potential, and he could have gone on to shine for the Yellows.

However, the appeal of Chelsea is obvious, as they have incredible facilities, excellent coaches and even if you are a long way from the first-team, they have a clear path for individuals on how their careers should progress.

For Norwich, they will wonder why Matos has decided to leave now, having previously turned down interest from bigger clubs. Then, all they can really do is ensure they get the best possible agreement for the club, and it does at least show that there is real talent at the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.