Update provided as Birmingham City consider transfer swoop for Championship man

Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell is a target for Birmingham City, although he is one of a number of left-backs the club are looking at.

It had been reported that Blues want to sign the 28-year-old, who is out of contract with the Swans in the summer.

And, whilst a January move may not happen, Birmingham Live reporter Brian Dick confirmed that Bidwell is on Blues’ radar, as they prepare for life without Kristian Pedersen, with the current left-back another who will see his deal expire at the end of the season.

“Bidwell is one of a few names being considered, they will have four or five names. Whether they do that in January and try and recoup some value on Pedersen, or let the contract run down and keep him for the season – and risk losing him for free – only time will tell. I am not sure which way they will go on that.”

The former QPR full-back has featured in 16 games for Russell Martin’s men, although he has found himself on the bench for the previous two fixtures.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

The verdict

Firstly, it’s good from Blues’ perspective that the club are planning ahead as they know there is a very real possibility that Pedersen will leave, whether that’s in January or the summer.

So, they’re right to be identifying replacements and Bidwell would fit the bill as he is a reliable performer at this level.

The fact he’s out of contract in the summer means a deal is possible and it will be interesting to see if anything plays out next month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.