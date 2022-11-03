Update provided after Wigan linked with transfer swoop for free agent defender

Danny Rose has failed to prove his fitness so far which is why a move to Wigan Athletic has stalled.

The former England international was heavily linked with a move to the Latics towards the end of September, something which was allowed as he is a free agent after leaving Watford in the summer, meaning he can join outside the transfer window.

However, no move has happened so far and reporter Alan Nixon, who confirmed Wigan’s interest initially, was asked about the potential move and he confirmed that the left-back had not got up to speed, although he suggested the interest remains.

“Had to get fit, not happened yet. Meant to be working on it.”

Any deal would seem unlikely now as the World Cup break is nearly upon us, but the Latics do play seven games before the transfer window opens again at the start of January.

Leam Richardson’s side fell to a fifth consecutive defeat last night as they were beaten 1-0 at home to Stoke City, leaving them in the relegation zone.

The verdict

This was a surprising rumour at the time as it’s not like Wigan are in desperate need of a left-back with James McClean, Joe Bennett and Tom Pearce all on the books.

So, whilst you could make a case to say Rose could offer more than those players, and that his experience would help, the reality is that Wigan have much bigger issues to solve right now.

The fact he’s not ready now either means you would expect them to wait until January and the fans will be hoping for a busy month as this squad needs a lot of help if possible.

