Update provided after Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer interest in Hull City player

Sheffield Wednesday remain keen on signing Hull City’s Mallik Wilks but they have not made progress on a deal.

It’s no secret that Darren Moore is keen to bring the attacker to Hillsborough in the current transfer window, with the Owls failing with an earlier offer for the player.

With Wilks in the final year of his contract with the Tigers, along with the fact he doesn’t seem to be a key figure in Shota Arveladze’s plans, Wednesday had hoped to pick him up for around £200,000 but that offer was rejected.

And, in an update on the situation, Hull Live have confirmed that even though Wednesday still want to sign Wilks, they are no closer to an agreement.

Crucially though, they state there is still an expectancy that the 23-year-old will depart, with the League One side believed to feel Hull’s demands will eventually lower as the window drags on. However, the update does add that there is other interest in Wilks.

The former Leeds United youngster is currently out injured, so he wasn’t involved as Hull beat Bristol City on the opening day.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

The verdict

If Wednesday do manage to sign Wilks it will be a real coup, as he has shown his quality in the third tier in the past and would become an important player for Moore.

So, with that in mind, it’s no surprise to see they’re not moving away from a deal yet, but there are clearly some big hurdles to overcome.

Ultimately, this looks as though it’s one that’s going to drag on for the next few weeks and it will be interesting to see where Wilks is playing his football next month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.