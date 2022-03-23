Update provided after Birmingham City linked with transfer swoop for defender

Birmingham City will not be pursuing a deal for Terell Thomas after reports claimed he was a target for Lee Bowyer.

It’s no secret that Blues are desperately short of options in defence, and they had been exploring a deal for Andre Wisdom, who had been training with the club in recent weeks before linking up with Sheffield United.

Therefore, it had been said that former AFC Wimbledon defender Thomas, who is a free agent and training with Reading, was someone that could join for the run-in.

However, Birmingham Live reporter Brian Dick has confirmed that a move for the 26-year-old will not be happening.

It remains to be seen whether Blues look elsewhere in the market, although they may not be panicking to bring in a free transfer considering Bowyer’s men are safe in the Championship, sitting 14 points above the relegation zone.

As well as that, youngster Nico Gordon has impressed in recent weeks, playing the last four games during which time Blues have kept two clean sheets and picking up five points.

The verdict

With not much to play for this season, it makes little sense for Birmingham to sign a player for the sake of it, especially as Gordon’s emergence shows they have a talented academy.

Of course, Thomas could be a long-term answer but his pedigree suggests the jump up to the Championship would be a big step, so you can understand why they would be cautious.

Nevertheless, in the summer the defence is sure to be a priority for Bowyer and it will be interesting to see what business gets done.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.