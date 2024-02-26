Highlights Stoke City's Schumacher faces pressure after recent poor form, risking relegation to League One this season.

Club hierarchy under scrutiny for consistent poor decision-making, including underwhelming transfer windows.

Priority is remaining in the Championship to avoid financial repercussions and player exodus in case of relegation.

Steven Schumacher will remain in charge of Stoke City for the weekend clash against Middlesbrough, but another defeat could force the board to make a change.

Steven Schumacher’s Stoke City future

The Potters moved to bring in Schumacher in December after the outstanding work he had done with Plymouth, which included taking Argyle to the Championship.

After a positive start, it appeared like a shrewd move by Stoke, but the past six weeks or so have been really tough for the new boss, with the side losing six of their past seven games.

As a result, Stoke have fallen into the bottom three, with relegation to League One looking like a real possibility.

That poor form has already prompted talk about Schumacher’s future, with some reports emerging earlier in the month claiming that Gareth Ainsworth was under consideration to take over.

However, the 39-year-old remains in his position for now, although that could change this weekend, as TEAMtalk explained how the home game against Middlesbrough on Saturday could be decisive for Schumacher.

“According to sources there is pressure on Schumacher and Stoke’s form is concerning the board. Schumacher seems safe for now, but a defeat at home to Middlesbrough next Saturday may ramp up the pressure even further on a board who are desperate to avoid the drop. Suffering relegation would invariably result in a massive financial hit.”

The update adds that relegation would likely trigger wholesale changes to the playing squad this summer, with Wout Burger one of the many expected to move on.

Stoke City’s problems run deep

Firstly, you have to acknowledge that Schumacher’s appointment hasn’t worked out at the moment, and he will be fully aware that this poor run can’t continue.

It’s not just that the team are losing regularly, but they’re not performing well either, and it’s no surprise that the board will be considering a change even though he’s only been in charge for a few months.

But, it’s also clear that Stoke’s problems are not only the manager.

The hierarchy made the call to sack sporting director Ricky Martin after underwhelming transfer windows, and several figures at the club should be under pressure because Stoke have underachieved for years now.

Of course, that also means those in power need to take a look at themselves and why they have consistently made the wrong appointments at different levels of the club since their relegation from the Premier League.

Stoke fighting to stay up

Right now though, the focus is straightforward - they must remain in the Championship.

Dropping to the third tier would be a massive problem financially, and it would become a real problem for the club as they try to offload players who will be on big wages by League One standards.

So, whether it’s Schumacher or someone else, it’s all about getting results now, and then Stoke fans will be hoping for another overhaul in the summer, but they won’t have too much faith that things will improve given the track record.