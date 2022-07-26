Update over Sheffield Wednesday transfer target revealed

Sheffield Wednesday and Kemar Roofe have been linked with each other over the last few weeks but it now seems that a transfer deal for the striker might not happen, as reported by The Star.

The Owls’ boss Darren Moore has been eager to add more forwards to their ranks this summer in order to ensure that the club are prepared for a promotion push again next season.

Wednesday played a lot of good football during the last campaign but despite creeping into the top six in the third tier, they eventually failed to bag that elusive spot in the Championship. Now, they want to ensure they don’t miss out on the second tier again.

It’s seen the club linked with a move for current Rangers striker Kemar Roofe and Wednesday could boost their frontline with the addition of the former Leeds United man.

However, according to the report from The Star, it seems that a deal to send the forward to the Owls would be ‘unlikely’ – and that means the Hillsborough outfit may need to look elsewhere for a striking transfer.

He started at Rangers with a bang, producing 14 goals and three assists in just 18 starts during that first campaign. However, last season the player managed half the amount of starts with just nine and scored ten.

With the player falling more out of favour in Scotland then, a move away could be the right call for Roofe this offseason. However, Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore won’t be the destination for the forward it seems this transfer window.

The Verdict

If Wednesday and Darren Moore did manage to sign Kemar Roofe, whilst playing in League One, then it would be a big coup for the club.

However, the club don’t look like they’ll be trying to sign the forward this window and that will come as a blow to Owls fans who wanted the Rangers man at Hillsborough. When you look at his record in Scotland, even with less starts, he was still hitting double digits.

In League One then, he could certainly have thrived and been arguably one of the best forwards in the entire division. That could have cemented the club as promotion contenders and really could have helped the side in their pursuit of Championship football.

Wednesday and their manager though will have to look elsewhere it seems – but it doesn’t look like Roofe will be staying at Rangers.