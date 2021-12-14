Update over Sheffield United player revealed amidst Middlesbrough transfer interest

It has been revealed by Yorkshire Live that Sheffield United hold the option to extend Chris Basham’s contract by a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

This comes after previous reports that linked the centre back with a potential move to join Middlesbrough in order to link up with his old manager Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium.

Basham is currently set to see his existing contract expire in the summer of next year, which has raised clear doubts over whether he has a future at Bramall Lane.

However after being in and out of the side under Slavisa Jokanovic, Basham has become more of a regular under the current Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom and has been given a new lease of life.

It is believed that the extension within his deal can be triggered in certain forms, with an automatic trigger said to be in place if he plays a certain amount of games this season.

Quiz: What club did Sheffield United sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 What club did Sheffield United sign Jamie Ward from? Chesterfield Scunthorpe United Derby County Huddersfield Town

Basham has played a part in 16 games across all competitions for the Steel City club this term.

The Verdict

This has been a big turnaround of events for Basham who now appears to be right back in the fold at Bramall Lane after being somewhat frozen out by Jokanovic.

Heckingbottom knows just how much the 33-year-old can offer to his team and for that reason it is no surprise to have seen the veteran restored to the starting eleven in recent games.

Basham certainly still has a lot to offer for Sheffield United and it would in truth be a shock if the club were to not take up the extension offer that they have in the pipeline.

His experience is invaluable and the hope will be now that he can continue to help the Blades to move up the league standings as they seek to break into the play-off race.