Update provided over future of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are battling right at the very top of League One right now and therefore won’t want to lose any of their key players going forward.

Darren Moore has crafted a team capable of producing the goods in the third tier and will want to keep his brightest talent and one name that the Owls are certainly desperate to tie down is Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

The 21-year-old is viewed as being both an excellent player now and having a bright future – so it’s no surprise to hear via journalist Dom Howson that the club are currently locked in talks with him over a new contract and that there is a ‘focus’ on getting a deal sorted as quickly as possible.

The midfielder played just 21 times in the league last year but that was all it took to really stand out at Hillsborough. He quickly emerged as an exciting player and it led to interest in his services too at the end of the season during the transfer window.

However, Dele-Bashiru stayed on with Wednesday and is now looking to push on and help them in their fight for promotion. He’s played nine times in League One this year and has looked arguably even better too, with three goals to his name as well – already his best ever tally.

Now, it appears that Darren Moore is working to try and get a new deal for the player agreed before someone else can snap him up – and if they can do that, then it will be a good piece of business from the Owls.

The Verdict

Tying Fisayo Dele-Bashiru down to a new contract would be superb work by Darren Moore and everyone involved with the club.

He’s proven that he is more than capable of producing the goods at League One level and having also already been slightly tested in the Championship, if the club were to seal a promotion he could be useful a division higher too. It is vital then that a player like him commits his future to Wednesday.

With interest in his services likely considering his age and potential, tying him to a fresh contract at Hillsborough would be a statement of intent by the club. The Owls are going places and will hope that they can do it sooner rather than later, after only narrowly missing out on a promotion last season.

With someone like Dele-Bashiru in their ranks, that can only help them to achieve the goals they want sooner in the league.