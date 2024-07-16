Highlights Wolves not pursuing Sheffield United pair Ahmedhodzic and Hamer in summer transfer window.

Wolves will not be pursuing transfer moves for Sheffield United pair Anel Ahmedhodzic or Gustavo Hamer in the summer transfer window.

It had been claimed that the Blades' duo were targets for the Premier League club, as they look to strengthen Gary O’Neil’s squad following issues with depth during the run-in of the previous campaign.

However, in a fresh update, Express & Star reporter Liam Keen has revealed that Ahmedhodzic and Hamer are not on Wanderers’ radar.

“Reports of Wolves' interest in Sheffield United duo Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer are wide of the mark. Club not interested in deals for either player.”

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer will attract transfer interest

With Wolves having sold Max Kilman to West Ham for around £40m, they are expected to be in the market for a centre-back ahead of the new season, so a move for Ahmedhodzic did make sense on paper.

The Bosnian international didn’t cover himself in glory last season with the Blades as they were relegated from the Premier League, but he still has a decent reputation considering his performances to help the Yorkshire side to promotion, along with his potential to get better.

Similarly, Hamer is someone who was in-demand after his outstanding spell with Coventry, so clubs aren’t just going to forget that just because, like Ahmedhodzic, he didn’t star in the top-flight last season.

The chance to go to Molineux was sure to have appealed to both, but other opportunities may come their way ahead of the deadline, and it will be interesting to see whether they are still at Bramall Lane come September 1.

Sales may be needed to fund Sheffield United rebuild

Just because Wolves aren’t chasing Ahmedhodzic or Hamer, it doesn’t mean that Sheffield United won’t have to sell their prized assets this summer.

Things are complicated by the ongoing takeover situation, but, like the majority of relegated clubs, the Blades will need to balance the books as they gear up for life back in the second tier.

Sheffield United's 24/25 Summer Signings So Far (Source: Transfermarkt) Jamie Shackleton Sam McCallum Kieffer Moore Callum O'Hare

Furthermore, even with the additions of Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore, boss Chris Wilder will have plans to bring in more new recruits, so sales will be needed to give him the required funds.

Sheffield United’s summer transfer plans

Securing deals for O’Hare and Moore has lifted the mood around Sheffield United, as they’ve landed two quality Championship players who will be integral to their promotion push next season.

But, you still get the feeling that a lot more business is going to take place. Several experienced, important players from the past few years have departed this summer, so Wilder needs to focus on bringing in good characters as well as players who can make an impact on the pitch.

Yet, as outlined above, more exits will also be on the cards, as the recruitment team looks to make things work in terms of sticking to the available budget.

So, it could be a very busy and intriguing period for Sheffield United, who begin their Championship season with a trip to Deepdale to take on Preston on August 9.