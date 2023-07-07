Wolves remain interested in signing Bristol City’s Alex Scott, although it’s still unclear whether they will meet the £25m asking price for the midfielder.

Wolves among the clubs chasing Alex Scott

The talented England youth international has starred for the Robins over the past two years, and his form has attracted a host of attention from clubs in the Premier League.

The likes of West Ham, Brighton and Spurs have been credited with an interest in the player, whilst Wolves are another club who are believed to have been monitoring the 19-year-old for some time.

And, writing in The Athletic, reporter Steve Madeley revealed that Scott remains a target, but it could be complicated financially.

“Bristol City’s Alex Scott, who can play as a No. 8 or a No.10, remains on Wolves’ shopping list but, with the Guernsey-born playmaker valued at around £25m, it remains to be seen whether they can find enough flexibility in the budget to pursue a deal.”

Given the calibre of clubs keen on Scott, there is an understanding at Ashton Gate that they will struggle to keep hold of the academy graduate, yet there is a determination to hold out for the best possible fee, and they are helped on that front by the fact the midfielder has a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

Can Wolves afford Alex Scott?

Some questionable spending over the years left Wolves in a difficult position going into the summer transfer window, as they knew they had to move players on to balance the books for FFP.

As a result, it has been claimed that any incomings would generally be capped at around £15m, which would obviously put Scott out of Wolves’ price range.

However, the Molineux outfit have had real success in moving players on in the window so far. Ruben Neves was bought by Al Hilal for £47m despite having just a year left on his deal, whilst Nathan Collins has joined Brentford for £23m. With Conor Coady joining Leicester for an initial £7.5m and Daniel Podence in advanced talks to join Real Betis, the club have brought in a lot of money. Plus, several high earners have left in the summer to reduce the wage bill.

Therefore, FFP won’t be preventing Wanderers meeting Scott’s valuation, but that doesn’t mean they will stump up the cash, as it’s still a significant deal for someone unproven at the top level.

Will Bristol City sell Alex Scott this summer?

Alex Scott could leave Bristol City with West Ham interested

As mentioned, there is plenty of interest in Scott, so whether it’s Wolves or another club, you would expect the player to move on.

It’s well-known that Bristol City’s financial situation isn’t great, and Scott’s sale would seriously help, also ensuring Nigel Pearson can add to his squad.

So, the Championship side will feel the number of clubs in for Scott means they can stand their ground on the number. But, the longer this drags on, they may be inclined to lower the valuation.

Ultimately though, it would be a huge surprise if Scott hadn’t moved on before the transfer deadline later this summer.