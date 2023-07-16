West Ham remain keen on doing a deal for Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes despite interest from Newcastle United.

West Ham & Newcastle track Harvey Barnes

After suffering relegation to the Championship, there were a few players who always seemed likely to leave the Foxes, with Barnes one of those.

Even though the team struggled, the wide man scored 13 Premier League goals, so it’s no surprise that clubs are queueing up to offer the 25-year-old a return to the top-flight.

It has been claimed that Newcastle’s interest is the strongest, with some reports earlier this month stating that a move to Tyneside was imminent for Barnes.

That obviously didn’t happen, and it’s now thought that the Magpies, who will be in the Champions League next season, are looking to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to fund a swoop for Barnes.

The prospect of joining Eddie Howe’s side is going to appeal to the player, particularly as they will be playing in Europe’s biggest competition. However, Sky Sports has confirmed that West Ham remain firmly in the hunt for Barnes’ signature, whilst they reiterated that no offer has been lodged by Newcastle yet.

Where will Harvey Barnes end up?

It does feel as though a move to Newcastle is the most likely, but things can change very quickly in the market, and West Ham may be in a position to take advantage.

Unlike the Magpies, the Londoners aren’t in a position where they’re waiting for outgoings, as Declan Rice has now completed his transfer to Arsenal. Therefore, they are ready to splash the cash over the coming weeks, and you would think they could easily meet the demands that Leicester have.

From Leicester’s perspective, they will just want the highest fee possible for Barnes, and in an ideal world it would get finalised quickly. That would enable Enzo Maresca to work on incomings, and have a clearer indication of who is part of his squad moving forward as they look to win promotion this season.

How much will Leicester sell Harvey Barnes for?

Having sold James Maddison for £40m to Spurs, Leicester are thought to be looking for a similar fee for their wide attacker. Whilst he may not have the experience of his former teammate, Barnes does have two years left on his contract, so the club are under less pressure to sell.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester get the fee they want, with some stating that a deal to Newcastle could be agreed for around £35m. Either way though, it’s sure to be a substantial fee for the Championship side, and it will give Maresca more freedom when it comes to reinvesting and improving the group.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

It goes without saying that this is going to have a big impact on what Leicester do in the market. Like all clubs that drop down from the Premier League, the Foxes know they need to balance the books and reduce the wage bill, so selling Barnes would help on that front.

Maresca has already brought in the likes of Conor Coady and Harry Winks, but more arrivals will be on the cards, and Barnes’ sale will influence just how much they can spend ahead of the deadline.