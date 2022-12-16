Update outlines West Brom’s January transfer plans under Carlos Corberan

West Brom are not expected to make any ‘major’ signings in the January window due to their financial situation.

The Baggies are in their second successive year outside the Premier League, and whilst Carlos Corberan has transformed the club since his appointment, the disappointing start means they’re in the bottom half.

And, in a detailed report, the Telegraph explained how another season in the second tier could spell trouble for Albion as owner Guochuan Lai is no longer putting in funds.

Following on from that, they stated that despite Corberan’s fine work, ‘major signings in the January transfer window are unlikely’, meaning he will have to work with what he’s got on the whole.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that they won’t utilise the loan market and the Spaniard is sure to want to bring a few players in.

However, he will be pleased with the squad he has inherited, which is evident by the fact Albion will be trying to make it five successive wins when they take on Rotherham at The Hawthorns tomorrow.

The verdict

This isn’t ideal for Albion, although they do have a very good squad now and you would hope that Corberan took the job knowing the situation he was walking into.

Long-term, questions need to be asked and another year outside the Premier League could cause some big decisions in the summer in terms of who they retain and whether they can keep the best players.

But, for now, Albion will be pleased with how things are going under Corberan and if they do pick up another three points tomorrow, they will start looking at the gap to the top six and feel it’s one they can catch this season.

