Update outlines Tottenham’s transfer stance as they consider swoop for Middlesbrough man

Djed Spence is emerging as a top target for Tottenham this window due to concerns about their homegrown quota next season.

The right wing-back, who is contracted to Middlesbrough but on loan at Nottingham Forest, has been outstanding for the Reds, impressing with his pace nad quality down the flank. His form has alerted a host of top clubs, including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Spurs.

However, he isn’t the only player on Spurs’ radar, but the Telegraph have revealed that the fact Spence is English could mean they pursue a deal for the 21-year-old ahead of Torino’s Wilfried Singo.

UEFA rules state that clubs can name 17 foreign players in their squads, and, unlike the Premier League, Welsh, Scottish and Irish players are considered part of this, which could be problematic for Antonio Conte.

Therefore, the update adds that unless they manage to sell Emerson Royal, Spence is likely to be the first choice for Spurs in that position.

The only chance that Forest have of keeping the Boro man is if they win promotion to the top-flight.

The verdict

This is a factor that Spurs will obviously have to consider going into next season and it’s obviously going to influence the transfers they make.

Regardless though, if they do manage to finalise a deal for Spence it will be a great bit of business because he has shown this season that he is a top player who is capable of thriving at a higher level.

You would expect the youngster to secure a big move in the coming months, and it will be fully deserved given the progress he has made this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.