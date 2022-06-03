Update outlines Swansea City’s stance over potential transfer for Manchester City player

Swansea City are not expected to make a move for talented Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is extremely highly-rated by the Premier League champions but he has understandably found it tough to get game time in Pep Guardiola’s incredibly talented squad.

Therefore, it has been suggested that McAtee could be on the move, with a temporary switch to the Swans thought to have been a possibility after they had considered the player in January.

However, Wales Online have revealed that club sources have played down talk of McAtee linking up with Russell Martin’s men in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that Southampton are also tracking the teenager and they would obviously be a more attractive option due to the fact they can offer Premier League football to the player.

The Swans are expected to be busy in the transfer market as Martin looks to reshape his squad, although new signings could depend on which players leave the club in the coming weeks due to the financial situation.

The verdict

This is a shame for Swansea as McAtee would have been an excellent signing if they could’ve pulled it off because he is such an exciting talent.

But, it was always going to be a difficult deal to do, so you can understand why the club are playing down the chances of getting it done.

Of course, things can change in the market very quickly but if the youngster is allowed to leave it would be a surprise if a bottom-half top-flight side didn’t take a chance on McAtee.

