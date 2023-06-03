Steven Gerrard is interested in the Leeds United job, with the former Aston Villa chief thought to be under consideration for the role.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

It’s still unclear who will be named as Sam Allardyce’s successor, as CEO Angus Kinnear leads the search to find the next boss.

However, a few names are thought to be in the frame, with the Telegraph claiming that West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and out-of-word duo Scott Parker and Gerrard are on the radar of the Whites.

Crucially, the update states that Gerrard is keen on the role, as he looks to get back into the game following his sacking at Villa in October last year.

The transformation Villa have had under Unai Emery following Gerrard’s exit has meant the reputation of the Liverpool legend has suffered somewhat, but he was regarded as an exciting coach after the work he did with Rangers.

Gerrard ended Celtic’s dominance in Scottish football by winning the title, with the Parkhead club now back on top north of the border. As well as that, Rangers impressed in Europe under his guidance.

It is believed that Leeds are going to take a few weeks to decide on the new boss, with Kinnear not rushing into this decision. Plus, it has been claimed the takeover situation at Elland Road may influence what happens next.

Current owner Andrea Radrizzani has been in talks with the 49ers investment group as he considers a full sale. That had been expected to go ahead had Leeds remained in the Premier League, but their relegation has changed the situation.

Gerrard could restore his reputation at Leeds

It’s no surprise that Gerrard is interested in the Leeds job as it’s a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious coach, and he will feel he has a point to prove after how things ended for him at Villa.

From Leeds’ perspective, Gerrard will probably divide opinion. As mentioned, Villa’s rise since his exit doesn’t paint him in a great light, but he had done a good job with Rangers, and he will certainly command respect from the squad, and that no-nonsense approach could be what this group of players need. Plus, he will help attract players due to his name, and potentially even keep some key men at Elland Road already.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but you can be sure that there are many others who are throwing their hat into the ring for this job.